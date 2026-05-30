Be aware of waste removal: PM urges city dwellers

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday urged city dwellers to be aware of waste removal in Dhaka city.

"Yesterday, I visited the activities for the removal of sacrificial waste in the city. The city corporation cleaners have worked to a large extent and have cleaned various places, but there are still many places left. You (city dwellers) should keep the city clean from your own position," he said.

The prime minister said, "When you see pictures of other countries on this TV screen, where there are beautiful roads, clean roads, don't you get a little jealous in your mind that why are our roads so dirty?"

"But I get jealous that the roads of that country are so clean. Why are the roads of my country not clean? Now, the roads of that country are clean, no one comes from outside and makes it so. Just as the city corporation cleaners of that country clean the roads, the people of that country also do not throw garbage everywhere," he said.