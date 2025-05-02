Poet Daud Haider laid to eternal rest in Berlin
Eminent poet Daud Haider was laid to eternal rest at St. Michael Cemetery in Hermannstrasse in the Neukolln area of Berlin in Germany on Friday
Fans and well-wishers of the poet paid their last respects to him at the time.
Daud Haider breathed his last while undergoing medical treatment at a clinic in Berlin on 26 April.
Many of the poet’s fans, well-wishers and expatriate Bangladeshis gathered at Hermannstrasse during the burial today. Some of them came from Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, and Paris, France to pay their respects to the poet.
An emotional atmosphere was created there at that time.
People who were close to the poet told Prothom Alo that the earth of Bangladesh, which was kept in a box in Daud Haider’s residence, was thrown on his grave.
Several German media outlets carried the news of the death of poet Daud Haider. The poet’s fans and well-wishers will organise a programme in his memory at the Kurt-Tucholsky Library in Berlin at 6:30 pm local time on Saturday.
Daud Haider was born in Doharpara of Pabna on 21 February in 1952.
He was the editor of the literature page of Dainik Sangbad in the early 70’s.
He was arrested on 11 March 1974 for his “crime” of writing a poem “Kalo Surjer Kalo Josnar Kalo Bonnai”, which was published in the Sangbad’s literature page on 24 February 1974.
A case was filed against him on charges of hurting religious sentiment. He was a student of Bangla Department at Dhaka University at that time.
Later, Daud Haider was expelled from the country on 21 May 1974.