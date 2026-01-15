Plaintiff files objection to charge sheet in murder case of Shahid Osman Hadi

The plaintiff has filed an objection to the charge sheet submitted by the police in the murder case of Shahid Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Moncho.

The objection petition was filed today, Thursday afternoon, before the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jashita Islam in Dhaka by the plaintiff, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inquilab Moncho.

The information was confirmed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Mustafizur Rahman Mukul.

The investigating officer of the case, Inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, submitted a charge sheet against a total of 17 individuals to the court on 6 January.