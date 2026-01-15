Plaintiff files objection to charge sheet in murder case of Shahid Osman Hadi
The plaintiff has filed an objection to the charge sheet submitted by the police in the murder case of Shahid Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Moncho.
The objection petition was filed today, Thursday afternoon, before the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jashita Islam in Dhaka by the plaintiff, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inquilab Moncho.
The information was confirmed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Mustafizur Rahman Mukul.
The investigating officer of the case, Inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, submitted a charge sheet against a total of 17 individuals to the court on 6 January.
On 12 January, the plaintiff appeared before the court and sought time until 15 January (today) to review the charge sheet.
The court subsequently fixed today, Thursday for a hearing on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet. Today, the plaintiff submitted a formal objection to the charge sheet.
Of the accused named in the charge sheet, six are absconding, while the remaining 11 are currently in custody.
The absconding accused are Faisal Karim Masud (Daud), his associate Alamgir Hossain, Taijul Islam Chowdhury (Bappy), Philip Snal Philips, Mukti Akhtar, and Faisal’s sister, Jesmin Akhtar.
The accused currently in custody are Faisal Karim’s father Md Humayun Kabir, mother Hasi Begum, wife Saheda Parvin Samia, friend Maria Akhtar Lima, brother-in-law Wahid Ahmed Sipu, rent-a-car businessman Mufti Md Nuruzzaman Nomani alias Ujjal, Faisal’s close associate Md Kabir, Sibion Dew, Sanjay Chisim, Md Aminul Islam alias Raju, and Md Faisal.
According to the charge sheet, Osman Hadi was shot dead under the direction and planning of Taijul Islam, organising secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League and former ward councillor of the Mirpur area.
The shooting was carried out by former Chhatra League leader Faisal Karim alias Masud.
At the time of the shooting, the motorcycle carrying Faisal Karim was driven by Alamgir Hossain, a Jubo League activist of Adabar Police Station.
The case states that following the mass uprising, Osman Hadi formed a political and cultural platform named Inquilab Moncho, where he had been serving as the organisation’s spokesperson.
On 12 December, at approximately 2:20 pm, assailants riding a motorcycle shot Hadi in the Box Culvert Road area under Paltan Model Police Station and fled the scene.
He sustained gunshot wounds in his head and below his right ear and was critically injured.
He was initially treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later at Evercare Hospital.
As his condition deteriorated, Osman Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on 15 December for advanced medical treatment. He died while undergoing treatment on 18 December.
In connection with the incident, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inquilab Moncho, filed an attempted murder case at Paltan Police Station on 14 December.
The case was later converted into a murder case following Osman Hadi’s death.