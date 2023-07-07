Yet another attempt at blatant interference in Bangladesh election: Moscow

Russia has described the role of several European and American politicians regarding the upcoming election in Bangladesh as neo-colonialism.
Moscow sees such types of activities is an “attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted on Thursday.
The tweet said, “We have taken note of certain European and American politicians publishing letters calling for “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh. This is #neocolonialism and yet another attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”