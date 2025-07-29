US involvement in Bangladesh events a ‘myth’: Former US diplomat

Danilowicz, former head of the political section at the US Embassy in Bangladesh, was addressing the seminar on the significance of the July revolution in US-Bangladesh relations, organised by NSU’s South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG).

“In conversations with US officials, I found no proof to support allegations that Washington was involved in Bangladesh’s recent political developments,” he said. “On the contrary, we found evidence confirming the US was not involved.”

Referring to the fall of the Awami League government in August last year, Danilowicz also recalled the events of 1/11 in 2007. “Many believe the United States had a direct hand in the sequence of events that led to the political shift on 11 January 2007. You may not believe me, but the US played no role in that. The decisions that shaped the next two years were made by the military leadership at the time,” he said.

The former US diplomat, however, added that the US did have concerns over events leading up to 1/11 political changeover and continued to engage with Bangladesh diplomatically during 2007–08.