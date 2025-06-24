Bangladesh’s overseas labour market faces major setbacks 

People involved in the migration sector say that Bangladesh’s overdependence on a few select countries is the main reason for the stagnation. They note that the demand in Saudi Arabia, driven by its infrastructure expansion ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, has already begun to decline. This June, Saudi Arabia suspended visa issuance, and while a new announcement is expected in July, the uncertainty remains. Without opening alternative labour markets, the outflow of Bangladeshi workers is likely to fall further.

According to data from the Bangladesh Manpower, Employment and Training Bureau (BMET), more than 1.1 million workers went abroad in 2022. The number increased to 1.3 million in 2023. However, in 2024, it dropped by 300,000 to just over 1 million.

In the first five months of this year, 420,000 workers went abroad—300,000 of them to Saudi Arabia. Qatar was the next largest destination, taking in 40,000 workers, followed by Singapore, which accepted over 26,000.