London’s Metropolitan Police have arrested six people over an attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and activists by supporters of the Awami League, whose political activities are banned in Bangladesh, following a reception for NCP convener Nahid Islam in east London.

The arrests were made between 24 and 26 November. All six have been released on bail pending further investigation. However, police have not disclosed their names or political affiliations.

Nancy Bauhurst, media and public relations manager at the Metropolitan Police, provided the information in response to an email sent by Prothom Alo.