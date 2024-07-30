Partho placed on remand again for three days
A court in Dhaka has placed Andaleeve Rahman Partho, the president of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, on remand for another three days.
The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court issued the order on Tuesday when the police produced him before the court, seeking a 10-day remand.
Meanwhile, Partho's lawyers filed a bail petition, opposing the police's remand plea. After hearing both sides, the court granted a three-day remand for him.
The police had arrested the former lawmaker from his residence in the capital's Gulshan area on 25 July, in connection with a case filed over vandalism and arson at the Setu Bhaban in the Mohakhali area.
He was initially placed on a five-day remand in the case.
During the hearing, Partho's lawyer argued that he had no connection with the politics of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and there was no question of his involvement in the sabotage activities at the Setu Bhaban.