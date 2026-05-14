Bodies of 4 expatriate brothers from Chattogram recovered from car in Oman

According to family sources, two of the brothers were scheduled to return to Bangladesh this Friday. That is why, the four siblings had set out together in a car to go shopping. It was during this outing that their bodies were discovered in the vehicle.

Preliminary suspicions suggest that a toxic gas may have leaked inside the car, leading to their deaths.

Md. Yasin Chowdhury, President of the Chattogram Association in Oman, stated that the brothers were in the Barka area on Wednesday evening. They later departed for Muladdah. Their bodies were eventually recovered from the car, which was found parked in front of a clinic in that area.