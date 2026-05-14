Bodies of 4 expatriate brothers from Chattogram recovered from car in Oman
The bodies of four expatriate brothers from Rangunia, Chattogram, have been recovered from inside a vehicle in the Middle Eastern country of Oman. Their remains were found in the Muladdah area of the country on Wednesday night.
The four brothers have been identified as Muhammed Rashed, Muhammed Shahed, Muhammed Siraj, and Muhammed Shahid. They were residents of Bandarrajar Para in the Lalanagar Union of Rangunia.
According to family sources, two of the brothers were scheduled to return to Bangladesh this Friday. That is why, the four siblings had set out together in a car to go shopping. It was during this outing that their bodies were discovered in the vehicle.
Preliminary suspicions suggest that a toxic gas may have leaked inside the car, leading to their deaths.
Md. Yasin Chowdhury, President of the Chattogram Association in Oman, stated that the brothers were in the Barka area on Wednesday evening. They later departed for Muladdah. Their bodies were eventually recovered from the car, which was found parked in front of a clinic in that area.
Md. Yasin Chowdhury further noted that after 8:00 pm, one of the brothers sent a voice message to a relative in Barka, stating that they were feeling extremely ill and were unable to exit the vehicle. He also shared their live location. Later that night, two Bangladeshi expatriates spotted the four men lying unconscious inside the parked car in Muladdah and alerted the police. Officers subsequently arrived, opened the vehicle, and recovered the bodies.
“It is believed that the brothers had driven to the clinic seeking medical attention after falling ill,” Yasin Chowdhury added. “Their bodies have been taken for post-mortem examinations. We are maintaining constant contact with the bereaved family.”
Amir Hossain, a member of Ward No. 5 of the Lalanagar Union Parishad (UP), told Prothom Alo that a shadow of grief has descended upon the locality following the news of the four brothers’ simultaneous deaths. Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies.
Md. Nazmul Hasan, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Rangunia, informed Prothom Alo that the local administration had not yet been formally notified of the incident, but they are currently looking into the matter.