Fake birth, death registrations of children to meet targets

After Roman obtained his certificate from the UP, his birth registration number and date of birth were used without his knowledge by the UP office to create a fictitious couple, and fake birth and death registrations were made for that couple’s children. Only the village name in Roman’s address was changed.

When we reached Roman’s house at 1:30 pm on 11 November, his mother Khadija Begum was cooking lunch. Recently, there had been clashes, attacks, and arson incidents between two groups in the village. Fearing that they might be blamed in those incidents, she became frightened upon seeing us.

After introducing ourselves and talking, we learned that her husband Golap Mia runs a bakery business in Cumilla. They have two sons and one daughter. Roman is the second child. The elder son Rubel works abroad in Saudi Arabia. Roman works at a shop in Dhaka. The daughter is married. Neither of her two sons is married.

In other words, the name Mousumi mentioned as Roman’s wife is fake. Roman’s birth registration was done at the UP office. Using that birth registration to create further fake registrations was unknown to the family. Why Roman’s name was used as the “father of the children” also needs explanation. For children born after 2013, birth registration requires the birth registrations of both parents. Therefore, to create a fake child’s birth registration, information from a real person’s certificate is needed. Using real data from individuals stored in the UP birth and death registration database, multiple fake registrations were created in this way.

Fake registration information was found in Sadekpur and Budhal unions of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, Kuti union of Kasba upazila, and Charchar Tala union of Ashuganj upazila. Fake certificates are more common in the case of children. Many registrations exist for children who were never actually born. On paper, their births and deaths were recorded. One major reason for targeting children is that registering births and deaths within 45 days is free of charge. After that, fees apply (Tk 25 up to five years). Registrars showed the children’s births and then their deaths within 45 days, so they did not have to spend any money out of pocket for fake registrations. UP secretaries admitted this to Prothom Alo, saying that such fraud occurs to varying degrees across the country, not only in Brahmanbaria.