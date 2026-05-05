The rise and fall of the Sikder Group

On 7 May, 2020, a bank’s managing director was shot at in an attempted murder by a loan applicant. This shocking and widely discussed event involved the Sikder Group. One of its companies had applied for a loan of Tk 5 billion from EXIM Bank, but the assets shown as collateral were undervalued.

When the bank refused to inflate the value of the mortgaged assets, the then managing director Mohammad Haidar Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain were attacked. The attack was allegedly carried out by Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, sons of the group’s then chairman Zainul Haque Sikder.

The two brothers reportedly forcibly confined the senior bank officials in a Banani residence, tortured them, and made them sign blank papers—an unprecedented incident in the country’s banking sector. The incident triggered widespread outrage after becoming public. These allegations were included in a case filed by EXIM Bank with the Gulshan police station.

Soon after, the brothers fled to Bangkok on a specially chartered air ambulance, posing as patients. At the time, allegations surfaced that some top brass from the Awami League had facilitated their departure.