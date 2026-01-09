Next election to determine nation’s fate for next 50 years: Fouzul Kabir Khan

The forthcoming election will determine the country’s destiny for the next 50 years, not merely the next five, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Road Transport, Bridges and Railways said on Friday.

“This is because the election will also involve a referendum,” he remarked.

He made the remarks on Friday morning at an event held at Gor-e-Shahid Boro Maidan in Dinajpur to raise public awareness about the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum.