Next election to determine nation’s fate for next 50 years: Fouzul Kabir Khan
The forthcoming election will determine the country’s destiny for the next 50 years, not merely the next five, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Road Transport, Bridges and Railways said on Friday.
“This is because the election will also involve a referendum,” he remarked.
He made the remarks on Friday morning at an event held at Gor-e-Shahid Boro Maidan in Dinajpur to raise public awareness about the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum.
“This election is not like any conventional election. All previous elections were held under political governments. This election is being conducted under an interim government. We do not belong to any political party. We are a government for everyone. As a government, we will not take sides for or against anyone. With the collective efforts of all of you, a credible election will be held, and those who are truly deserving will be elected as public representatives,” Fouzul Kabir Khan stated.
Referring to the referendum, the adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said, “There are four questions in the referendum. We have presented all four as a single package. If you want reform in the country, vote ‘Yes’. If you do not want reform, vote ‘No’. If ‘Yes’ wins, various reforms will be implemented.”
Describing the people as the most powerful force, Fouzul Kabir Khan said, “The day to demonstrate the power of the people is 12 February. The July uprising took place because people were unable to vote. Those whom the people wanted to elect were not allowed to be elected. The February election will be entirely different. Whoever you wish to elect, regardless of their party, religion, race or community, we want to see that person declared the winner. To ensure that people can vote freely and without hindrance, instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.”
Others who addressed the event included Abdul Jalil, deputy director of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Dinajpur deputy commissioner Rafiqul Islam; and additional deputy commissioner (general) Riaz Uddin.
Among those present were Rezanur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation; Abdul Jalil, director general of the department of mass communication; Enamul Ahsan, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, and others.