Mob culture in Bangladesh ends: Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed
Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said the mob culture in Bangladesh has ended with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government assuming office through the landslide victory in the 13th parliament election.
“Mob culture in Bangladesh ends. The mob culture is in no way to be tolerated,” he added.
He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons on his first working day at the home ministry in the secretariat in the afternoon.
The newly appointed home minister further said they will not tolerate any more occupying the highways and roads and mob culture in the name of realising the demands.
“The logical demands will be met through due process,” he said.
He, however, said meetings, rallies and other lawful democratic rights can be exercised.
Salahuddin Ahmed, also a standing committee member of the BNP said his government would transform the Bangladesh police into a people-friendly force with regaining its lost glory.
“The police have to be people’s friends. The lost image of the police will have to be regained,” he said.
The home ministry will be made a corruption-free ministry completely with ensuring accountability and transparency of all concerned.
“No illegal lobby will be tolerated,” he assured.
Ahmed also vowed to bring the corrupt elements in the law enforcing agencies to justice through proper investigation.
“Immediate action will be taken through investigation, if anyone in the law enforcing agencies is found guilty for crimes,” he warned.