Editors’ Council protests sweeping, unwarranted allegations against media

The statement said the Editors’ Council is deeply concerned that, at the National Youth Conference 2025—organised by the NCP’s youth wing, on the occasion of International Youth Day—a number of sweeping and unwarranted allegations were made about the media. It was alleged at the conference that “the media is attempting to character-assassinate those involved in the mass uprising” and is acting as “a mouthpiece for intelligence agencies” similar to during Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian rule.

Rejecting such sweeping remarks outright, the Editors’ Council said in the statement, “On the contrary, the media played a very important role in last year’s student–people mass uprising. During the Awami League’s 15 years in power, editors and journalists were subjected to various forms of persecution, harassment, and repression.”