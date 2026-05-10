Protest at Eden College at night demanding student politics-free campus

Students of Eden Mohila College staged a protest last night, Saturday, demanding a ban on student politics on campus. During the demonstration, they broke the lock on the college’s main gate and attempted to tear down and set fire to a banner put up by an aspiring leader of the college unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

At around 11:00 pm, students broke the lock of the college’s main gate and came outside. They were heard chanting slogans such as, “There will be no place for student politics in Eden.”

Earlier in the evening, allegations emerged that the phrase “politics-free campus,” written on the Eden College gate, had been erased with paint.

Following the incident, a group of students began protesting.

It was learned that around 11:00 pm, students from the Hazrat Rabeya Basri dormitory, along with other students of the college, started the demonstration. Initially, they gathered in front of the main gate and chanted various slogans. At one stage, the protesters attempted to break the locks of several campus gates and succeeded in breaking the lock of the main gate.