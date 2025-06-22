Former CEC Nurul Huda detained
Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda was detained from his Uttara residence in the capital Sunday afternoon.
The police said some people created a “mob” at his residence at Sector-5 of Uttara. Later, the law enforcement detained him.
Joint commissioner of detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mohammad Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo that the former CEC is being brought to the DB office from Uttara West police station.
Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) filed a complaint against 24 people, including three former chief election commissioners (CECs) on allegations of conducting farcical elections.
Within a few hours of filing the complaint, the incident of mob attack at the residence of KM Nurul Huda took place.
A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media. It shows a group of people creating a mob entering the residence of KM Nurul Huda. They threw eggs at him and assaulted him physically.
KM Nurul Huda acted as the CEC during the 11th parliamentary election in December of 2018. BNP alleged that ballot boxes were stuffed at the previous night of the voting day in that election.
The BNP also alleged that Nurul Huda used to carry out orders from the Bangladesh Awami League, which was in power at that time.