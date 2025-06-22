Former CEC Nurul Huda detained

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda was detained from his Uttara residence in the capital Sunday afternoon.

The police said some people created a “mob” at his residence at Sector-5 of Uttara. Later, the law enforcement detained him.

Joint commissioner of detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mohammad Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo that the former CEC is being brought to the DB office from Uttara West police station.