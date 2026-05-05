Fair stall ropes tied around necks of 7 Bir Srestho sculptures in Tangail

An incident has occurred at Shaheed Smrity Pouro Udyan in Tangail, where ropes from fair stalls organised by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) were tied around the necks of the sculptures of the seven Bir Sreshthos.

On Sunday night, the final day of the fair, an image showing ropes tied around the sculptures’ necks spread widely on the social media platform Facebook.

Following this, many users shared the image and expressed condemnation and outrage.