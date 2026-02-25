Ali Hossain Fakir takes charge as Inspector General of Police
Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir formally assumed charge on Wednesday morning.
Upon his arrival at police headquarters, he was accorded a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent, according to a press release issued by police headquarters.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a gazette notification appointing Md Ali Hossain Fakir as the country’s new IGP.
Career background
Ali Hossain Fakir joined the Bangladesh Police in 1995 as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) through the 15th BCS (police) batch. Over the course of his career, he served as superintendent of police in Netrokona, Feni and Magura districts, and as deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
He also served as commandant of RRF Sylhet and commanded 3 APBn (Khulna), 5 APBn (Dhaka) and 7 APBn (Sylhet). As deputy inspector general (DIG), he worked at police headquarters and in the Special Protection Battalion (SPBn).
He is currently acting president of the Bangladesh Police Service Association, general secretary of the 15th BCS Forum and convener of the 15th BCS (police) batch.
The release further noted that he represented Bangladesh Police in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Côte d’Ivoire. He has also travelled to several countries, including the United States and China, on official duty and training.
Career setback and return
After returning from the UN mission in Côte d’Ivoire, he was attached to the office of the DIG of Rajshahi Range in January 2013. He reportedly received no significant posting or promotion thereafter and was sent into compulsory retirement in 2022 by the then Awami League government.
Following the mass uprising on 5 August 2024 that led to the fall of the Awami League government, a number of police officers described as having been “deprived” over the past decade and a half were reinstated.
After rejoining as an SP, Ali Hossain Fakir was promoted to DIG and served at police headquarters and the SPBn. Most recently, he was serving in the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) as Additional IGP.
Education and personal background
Born on 5 April 1968 in Sadar upazila of Bagerhat district, Ali Hossain Fakir earned his bachelor’s, master’s and MBA degrees in Management from the University of Dhaka.
He is also associated with various social and cultural organisations, including Officers’ Club Dhaka and Khulna Club.
His wife, professor Nasima Ferdousi, serves as head of the finance department at Government Titumir College. They have one son and one daughter.
Ali Hossain Fakir succeeds Baharul Alam, who had been appointed on a two-year contractual basis on 20 November 2024 by the interim government.
Although around nine months of his tenure remained, the government cancelled his contract on Tuesday following his application.