Ali Hossain Fakir takes charge as Inspector General of Police

After returning from the UN mission in Côte d’Ivoire, he was attached to the office of the DIG of Rajshahi Range in January 2013. He reportedly received no significant posting or promotion thereafter and was sent into compulsory retirement in 2022 by the then Awami League government.

Following the mass uprising on 5 August 2024 that led to the fall of the Awami League government, a number of police officers described as having been “deprived” over the past decade and a half were reinstated.

After rejoining as an SP, Ali Hossain Fakir was promoted to DIG and served at police headquarters and the SPBn. Most recently, he was serving in the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) as Additional IGP.