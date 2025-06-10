CA reaches London on four-day official tour

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus reached London today on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) aiming to enhance bilateral relations.

"A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed at Heathrow International Airport at about 7:05 am (London time)," Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the news agency.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam received Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the airport.

Earlier, on Monday evening, Prof Yunus left Dhaka for London.

On 4 June, 2025, acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique at a curtain-raiser briefing said the Chief Adviser will be granted an audience with His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.