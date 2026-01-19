We believe the EC will be able to conduct the election competently: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the Election Commission has so far been working with competence. BNP believes that the commission will be able to conduct the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election in a competent manner.
He made the remarks while speaking to journalists today, Monday, after paying tribute at Zia Udyan in the capital on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of BNP founder and late President Ziaur Rahman.
When asked about the BNP’s position on various decisions and activities of the Election Commission—such as the cancellation of party nominations and issues related to postal ballots—Mirza Fakhrul said, “When scrutiny takes place at the Election Commission, some problems do arise. This is nothing new. From what we have seen so far, the Election Commission is, by and large, working competently.”
The BNP secretary general added, “We presented the issues we consider problematic to the commission yesterday. We believe the Election Commission will be able to conduct this election competently.”
When his attention was drawn to allegations of the absence of a level playing field at the field level, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We do not have any such objection.”
Recalling the legacy of Ziaur Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said that he sacrificed his life fighting for democracy, independence, and sovereignty of the country. He declared Bangladesh’s independence, later introduced multiparty democracy, ensured freedom of the press and independence of the judiciary, and transformed Bangladesh—once labelled a ‘bottomless basket’—into a prosperous economy.
Mirza Fakhrul said BNP has taken a pledge to rebuild a devastated economy and to institutionalise democracy.
He added, “Through this pledge, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and all its affiliated organisations have vowed here today to implement the ideals of Shaheed Zia in Bangladesh.”
During the tribute, BNP standing committee members Salahuddin Ahmed, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, along with leaders and activists from various levels of the party, were present alongside Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.