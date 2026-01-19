We believe the EC will be able to conduct the election competently: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the Election Commission has so far been working with competence. BNP believes that the commission will be able to conduct the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election in a competent manner.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists today, Monday, after paying tribute at Zia Udyan in the capital on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of BNP founder and late President Ziaur Rahman.

When asked about the BNP’s position on various decisions and activities of the Election Commission—such as the cancellation of party nominations and issues related to postal ballots—Mirza Fakhrul said, “When scrutiny takes place at the Election Commission, some problems do arise. This is nothing new. From what we have seen so far, the Election Commission is, by and large, working competently.”