65pc of measles-infected children are below vaccination age

In Bangladesh, children receive the first dose of the measles vaccine at the age of nine months.

However, at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, 65 per cent of children infected with measles are below nine months of age.

The highest number of infections has been recorded among infants around six months old.

On Monday, 10 more children with measles symptoms were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Until Sunday, the number of infected children stood at 92; by Monday afternoon, it had risen to 102.

Over the past three months, the hospital has been admitting children with measles, with a total of 270 pediatric cases recorded during this period.