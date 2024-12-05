IGP Baharul apologises to families of martyrs of mass uprising
Newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Thursday expressed his sorrows on behalf of the police and sought apology from every family of the people who embraced martyrdom during the student-people's uprising.
He sought the apology at a media conference organised at the Hall of Integrate at the police headquarters in Dhaka.
The IGP also expressed his hope that the injured would recover soon.
He acknowledged that several police officials broke the law and went overboard during the movement to protect the interests of the fascist government. Many innocent police members were also killed.
Baharul Alam took charge as IGP on 21 November. The home ministry issued a gazette notification regarding his appointment on 20 November.
For the first time he talked to the media after taking the charge.
The government of Sheikh Hasina fell in the face of the student-people's movement on 5 August.
Speaking about this, Baharul said the police have been facing a huge challenge in carrying out their duties since 5 August. The police members had to save their lives and properties.
He informed the media that he has been trying to smooth the operational activities of the police, aligning with the expectations of the people, with the help of the people and the government.
Stating that it is impossible to overcome the existing situation without the help and support of the people, he sought cordial cooperation from all.
The IGP directed all the members of the force to behave modestly with the people. He, however, said the police will conduct raids and investigation properly if any crime is committed.
Mentioning that the interim government has taken initiatives to reform the police, Baharul Alam stated, “I believe this force will truly become pro-people if the reform proposals are implemented.”