No opportunity for complete overhaul of the advisory council: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam believes there is no opportunity for a complete overhaul of the current advisory council.
He made this remark on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna.
Nahid Islam also commented that those who speak about a caretaker government have ulterior motives.
Yesterday, Tuesday, the BNP met with the Chief Adviser, demanding that the government and administration be made neutral ahead of the national elections.
BNP leaders called on the interim government to assume the role of a neutral caretaker administration and demanded the removal of any partisan officials from the government.
After today’s meeting with the Chief Adviser, NCP leader Nahid Islam spoke about the advisory council. He told reporters, “We believe that the neutrality and efficiency of the advisory council must be ensured for a fair election. We do not disagree with that demand. However, there is actually no opportunity to completely overhaul this advisory council.”
On Wednesday at 5 ppm, four senior leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) visited the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Jamuna for a meeting with him. Led by NCP convener Nahid Islam, the delegation included the party’s northern region chief organizer Sarjis Alam, senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin, and joint convener Khaled Saifullah.
Nahid Islam said that the meeting covered various issues, including the implementation process of the July Charter and issuing constitutional orders for its execution. He added, “The Chief Adviser listened to our concerns and assured us of their implementation.”