Petrol, octane, kerosene prices rise; diesel remains unchanged

This decision was announced today, Sunday, in a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources.

According to the notification, the retail price of diesel remains unchanged at Tk 115 per litre. However, the price of kerosene has been raised from Tk 130 to Tk 135 per litre, petrol has increased from Tk 135 to Tk 140 per litre, and octane has gone up from Tk 140 to Tk 145 per litre.

The new pricing will take effect from midnight tonight.

Industry insiders note that the highest single-day spike in fuel prices in the country’s history occurred in August 2022. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of diesel was hiked by 42.5 per cent to Tk 114.

Although public backlash forced a Tk 5 reduction later that same month, the price hikes in April pushed fuel oil to record highs in Bangladesh. With this latest adjustment, the prices of petrol, octane, and kerosene have risen even further.