Curfew relaxed for 15 hours from today
The authorities have extended the relaxation period of curfew in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Narayanganj areas from today, Sunday.
The areas will be under a relaxed curfew for 15 hours in total, from 6 am to 9 pm, until further notice, news agency UNB reports quoting home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
He announced the new timeframe following a meeting with top law enforcement and intelligence officials at the secretariat on Saturday evening.
The minister also mentioned that deputy commissioners (DC) in other districts will decide on the curfew relaxation or enforcement based on local conditions.
When asked whether he and other officials would consider resigning to improve the current situation, he responded, "If necessary... if such a situation arises, and if the prime minister deems it appropriate... We always work for the country. We will do so if the prime minister believes it is needed."