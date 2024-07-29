Quota protests deaths: Govt announces countrywide mourning Tuesday
Mourning day will be observed in the country on Tuesday for those who died in the quota reform movement last week.
The cabinet meeting adopted a condolence proposal on the matter with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain confirmed the matter during a press briefing at the Secretariat.
Everyone will wear black badges and prayers will be offered in mosques and temples, he added.
A total of 150 people died during the violence surrounding the quota reform protests, according to Home Minister Azaduzzaman Khan.
Among the deceased were police officers, Awami League leaders and activists, students, and individuals from various professions,” Azaduzzaman said during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.
He indicated that efforts are ongoing to determine the final death toll and the demographics of the victims, including the number of men, women, and individuals from different professions.