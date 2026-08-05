'Where did police dispose of the body?' Family still searching for Hridoy, shot on 5 August

It was 3:25 pm on 5 August 2024. Following the news that Sheikh Hasina had fled the country, jubilant crowds gathered in the area adjacent to Sharif General Hospital on Kashimpur Road in Konabari, Gazipur. Konabari Police Station is nearby. Thousands of people brought out victory processions along the road. Noon passed into the afternoon. The procession and celebrations were still on.

It was 5:22 pm. Several police members wearing riot police uniforms detained a young man. They surrounded the young man and took him onto the road in front of Sharif General Hospital. Several more police members came there and gathered around. One police member was holding a shotgun.

He went and stood behind the young man. Suddenly, one police member in the group slapped the young man. Then the police member standing behind him with the shotgun shot the young man. The sound of a gunshot, followed by a puff of smoke. The young man collapsed to the ground with his arms and legs outstretched. His body was still moving slightly. Leaving the bullet-hit young man there, the police members walked away.