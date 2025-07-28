RUCSU election on 15 Sept after 35 years

The schedule also states that nomination papers will be distributed from 17 to 19 August, and they can be submitted on 21, 24 and 25 August. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 27 and 28 August. The preliminary list of candidates will be published on 31 August, and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is 2 September.

The final list of candidates will be announced on 4 September. Voting will take place in every residential hall on 15 September from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Vote counting and result announcement will be held on the same day.

Replying to a query on security situation centering elections following the schedule announcement, Election Commissioner Professor Mostafa Kamal Akand said, “We have already held several meetings with student political organisations and bodies regarding security and all related matters. Besides, we have spoken to teachers, officers, employees, and all stakeholders before announcing the election date. Regarding any election-related issues, we request all stakeholders, including journalists, to observe the situation. We will evaluate your observations and take any positive decisions needed to ensure a fair election.”