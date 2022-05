Prominent journalist, columnist and writer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury passed away on Thursday at a hospital in London, UK.

The acclaimed journalist living in the UK was the founding and executive editor of Joy Bangla, the first Bengali weekly of Bangladesh registered through the Mujibnagar government during the Liberation War in 1971.

He is the lyricist of the memorable song of the language movement 'Amar bhayer roktey rangano Ekushey February'.