July Charter: Implementation recommendations to be submitted to govt Tuesday

The National Consensus Commission is set to submit its recommendations to the government on the implementation of the July National Charter on Tuesday.

“The formal handover of the recommendations will take place at 12:00 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital, in the presence of members of the Council of Advisers,” said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said on Monday evening.

The development came at the concluding meeting of Consensus Commission held at the Jamuna this afternoon with Commission Chairman Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumder, Mohammad Ayub Mia, Safar Raj and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on National Consensus Building Process Monir Haider were present in the meeting.

At the meeting, the Chief Adviser emphasised the importance of preserving all documents, videos, audios, and photographs related to the commission’s activities-from its formation to the final recommendations.