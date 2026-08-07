What analysts say on Hasina’s Delhi press conference and declaration to return home

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted following a student-led mass uprising, addressed a virtual press conference from New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. The Bangladesh government has expressed a strong reaction to the Indian government for permitting her to hold the media conference from New Delhi.

The 78-year-old Sheikh Hasina has been convicted of crimes against humanity in attempts to suppress the student-led uprising in 2024. She is an absconding convict sentenced to death, and her party, the Awami League, has been banned from political activities in the country.

On Wednesday, on the second anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government in the July Uprising, Sheikh Hasina joined online to deliver a speech at a press conference organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi. She subsequently fielded several questions.

Residing in Delhi for two years, Sheikh Hasina has periodically released audio messages via social media and granted interviews through email to various media outlets. However, this marks the first instance of her joining an event in Delhi online to deliver a direct address.