Bangladesh

Abida Islam appointed new ambassador in Mexico

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government has decided to appoint Abida Islam, currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Korea, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico.

Once appointed, she will also be concurrently accredited to Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras, said a release of the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Advertisement

Abida Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre. She served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata in her distinguished diplomatic career. At the headquarters, she worked in multiple wings in different capacities.

Advertisement

She obtained her master’s degree in sociology from Dhaka University and also another master’s on foreign affairs and trade from Monash University, Australia.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement