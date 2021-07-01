Abida Islam appointed new ambassador in Mexico

Abida Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre. She served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata in her distinguished diplomatic career. At the headquarters, she worked in multiple wings in different capacities.
She obtained her master’s degree in sociology from Dhaka University and also another master’s on foreign affairs and trade from Monash University, Australia.