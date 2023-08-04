HC to hear rule over ban on promoting Tarique Rahman's speech

The High Court has taken initiatives to hear the rule issued regarding the ban on publication and broadcasting BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) acting chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches and statements in media.

The writ petition seeking the ban was raised before the High Court Division Bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Khairul Alam on Thursday.

On 6 January, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ.