HC to hear rule over ban on promoting Tarique Rahman's speech

The High Court has taken initiatives to hear the rule issued regarding the ban on publication and broadcasting BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) acting chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches and statements in media.
The writ petition seeking the ban was raised before the High Court Division Bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Khairul Alam on Thursday.
On 6 January, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ.
Addressing the information secretary, the writ sought instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen, and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other platforms.
It is said in the writ that “statements given by Tarique Rahman is illegal as well as contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published publicly as he is a fugitive convict.”
The rule asked why the defendants will not be directed to take necessary steps to prohibit publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech.
The information secretary, home secretary, law secretary, foreign secretary, inspector general of police, director general of BTV and the chairman of BTRC have been asked to respond to the rule.