‘Grave human rights violations’ in Gopalganj violence: ASK report
Families of the 4 killed say they were forced to bury-cremate bodies without post-mortems, as hospital authorities pressured them to take the bodies quickly.
As of 21 July, police have arrested 18 children in connection with various cases.
Allegations of taking money using threats of arrest.
Law enforcement are allegedly carrying out arbitrary detentions in areas of the district where no violence occurred.
Following the incident of attack by the leaders and activists of local Awami League and its associate bodies in Gopalganj on 16 July centering a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP), rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) collected information at the field level for two days.
After the primary investigation, ASK has reported serious human rights violations.
In a report sent to the media today, Friday, ASK also stated that the attacks on the political gathering infringed upon citizens’ fundamental right to assembly.
The organisation has called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.
A four-member ASK fact-finding team visited Gopalganj on 21–22 July. During their fieldwork, they met families of those killed, injured, arrested, or detained; members of law enforcement; local residents; professionals; as well as officials from the local prison and hospital.
Their findings were compiled into a preliminary observation report shared with the media today.
The report said, “ASK thinks the violent events in Gopalganj constituted a serious violation of human rights. Furthermore, the attack on a political rally on 16 July significantly undermined citizens’ right to free assembly.”
The report states that witnesses informed ASK that a small group of NCP leaders delivered speeches at the rally site. The speeches included inflammatory remarks directed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League. These remarks sparked immediate tension, eventually escalating into violent clashes lasting nearly three hours, during which “local residents” took to the streets in response.
According to ASK’s report, on the day of the rally in Gopalganj, local Awami League leaders and their supporters were seen occupying key points across the town from early morning.
It further says, according to the witnesses, many of them were armed with sticks and local weapons. There are allegations of indiscriminate arrests and detentions of citizens from the night of 16 July, during the curfew and Section 144.
The report further says, some families claimed that law enforcement officers threatened arrest as a means to extort money. Out of fear, many people were forced to flee their homes and go into hiding. A climate of fear and intimidation prevailed, particularly among innocent and ordinary residents. There were reports of arbitrary arrests by law enforcement agencies even in areas of the district where no violence or unrest took place.
‘Harassment over post-mortem’
Among the five people killed in the violence, only Ramzan Munshi—who died during treatment in Dhaka—underwent a confirmed post-mortem.
According to ASK, his autopsy report noted gunshot wounds. In contrast, the family of Imon Talukder said as the hospital authorities put pressure on them around 5:00 pm to take the body quickly, they were forced to bury the body without an autopsy. Imon’s body had visible bullet wounds and signs of assault on the face and elsewhere. He had no political affiliation and worked at a ‘crockery shop’.
Families of other victims—Ramzan Kazi, Dipto Saha, and Sohel Molla—said the same of being compelled to perform burial or cremation hurriedly.
Following the media reports, police notified three of these families, excluding Dipto Saha’s, on 20 July that the bodies would be exhumed for autopsy on 21 July.
ASK representatives were present during the exhumation and inquest of Ramzan Kazi and Imon Talukder’s remains. Families described this process as a new form of harassment. They demanded justice.
As of 21 July, a total of eight lawsuits had been filed in connection with the incident at Gopalganj. ASK obtained copies of six of these cases, which collectively list 5,400 accused, including 358 named individuals. Among them three are women and 32 are members of the Hindu minority community.
Of the six cases, two were filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, two under the Penal Code, and one under the Special Powers Act.
As of 21 July, police had arrested 18 children, some of whom were charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.
Families insist these minors were not involved in the violence.
24 treated at general hospital
According to hospital records reviewed by ASK, 24 people received emergency treatment at Gopalganj General Hospital following the clashes. Those included 21 civilians, two police members, and the driver of the Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO). None of the three officials were found to have gunshot injuries.
Three of the injured civilians were later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Four people were brought dead to Gopalganj General Hospital, although ASK notes that the claim Dipto Saha was brought in deceased was inaccurate.
Superintendent of Police in Gopalganj told ASK representatives that law enforcement did not use lethal weapons during the unrest and exercised “maximum restraint”.
He stated that from early morning, attackers attempted to block roads, and the NCP leaders had to be taken to his office for protection. The army deployed two APCs (armoured personnel carriers) outside his office for added security.
The SP further said that as of 20 July, 177 people had been arrested and produced before court. Eight cases were filed until that day, and further cases were likely from the prison and public property damage incidents.
The ASK report also mentioned that when their team visited Gopalganj Sadar police station, the officer-in-charge behaved rudely. And, despite efforts, ASK representatives were unable to meet with local army officials stationed in Gopalganj.