‘Grave human rights violations’ in Gopalganj violence: ASK report

Following the incident of attack by the leaders and activists of local Awami League and its associate bodies in Gopalganj on 16 July centering a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP), rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) collected information at the field level for two days.

After the primary investigation, ASK has reported serious human rights violations.

In a report sent to the media today, Friday, ASK also stated that the attacks on the political gathering infringed upon citizens’ fundamental right to assembly.

The organisation has called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.

A four-member ASK fact-finding team visited Gopalganj on 21–22 July. During their fieldwork, they met families of those killed, injured, arrested, or detained; members of law enforcement; local residents; professionals; as well as officials from the local prison and hospital.