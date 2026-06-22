PM leaves Malaysia for China wrapping up two-day visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Malaysia for the Chinese port city of Dalian on Monday (22 June) afternoon after concluding his two-day official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

A special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of the delegation departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport around 5:00pm local time, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has started his journey from Malaysia to Dalian, China. He will remain busy with a series of engagements in Dalian over the next two days,” Rumon said.