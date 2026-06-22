PM leaves Malaysia for China wrapping up two-day visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Malaysia for the Chinese port city of Dalian on Monday (22 June) afternoon after concluding his two-day official visit to the Southeast Asian country.
A special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of the delegation departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport around 5:00pm local time, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has started his journey from Malaysia to Dalian, China. He will remain busy with a series of engagements in Dalian over the next two days,” Rumon said.
He said Tarique Rahman will later travel to Beijing, where the main programmes of his official visit to China will take place.
At the Bunga Raya Complex, the exclusive VVIP terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan and his wife saw the Prime Minister off.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury and Deputy High Commissioner Mosammat Shahanara Monica were also present.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (21 June) on his first overseas visit since assuming office.
During the visit, he held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attended a number of official engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
The Prime Minister is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
During his stay in Dalian, he will attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum, widely known as the Summer Davos, which will be held from 23 June to 25 June in Liaoning Province.
More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions are expected to join the event, which is being held under the theme 'Innovating at Scale.'
The forum will focus on issues, including global economic trends, technological innovation, industrial transformation and sustainable development.
Apart from attending the forum, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leaders. He will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on 25 June and Chinese President Xi Jinping on 26 June.
He is expected to return home on the night of 26 June, wrapping up his first official overseas tour since taking office.