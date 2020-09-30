Abul Hasnat Abdullah admitted to ICU

Prothom Alo English Desk

Member of parliament Abul Hasnat Abdullah was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Square Hospital in critical condition on Tuesday night, reports BSS.

Barishal district Awami League general secretary Talukder Md Yunus said, Hasnat’s oxygen level dropped and he was experiencing shortness of breath and so he was admitted to the hospital’s ICU.

His elder son Sadilk Abdullah is the mayor of Barishal City Corporation and general secretary of city unit Awami League.

Hasnat Abdullah is the president of Barisal district Awami League.

He is the cousin of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

