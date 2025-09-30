EC’s preliminary list: Phantom organisations approved for election observation

Agragatra Samaj Unnayan Sangstha appears as number 29 in the preliminary list of 73 organisations the election commission (EC) has published as prospective election observers. The address is given simply as Sindurmati, Rajarhat, Kurigram.

With no road or house number provided, a visit to Sindurmati was made to enquire locally about the organisation. Many had heard of it. One resident led the way to the house of its executive director, Humayun Kabir (Sohag).

Humayun Kabir admitted his organisation no longer has any activities. Once it worked on education for children with disabilities and socio-economic development for women. The board of directors is comprised of seven members, but they are no longer active.

Local residents confirmed that the organisation had been entrusted by the Department of Women’s Affairs with the responsibility of implementing a food-aid scheme (VGD) for destitute women in 2020. However, the department filed a case against the Agragatra Samaj Unnayan Sangstha on allegations of financial irregularities. That case is still pending.

The EC on Sunday released the list of 73 organisations. A public notice published in newspapers stated that anyone with objections about the organisations must submit them in writing within 15 working days (by 20 October 2025).