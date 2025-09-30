Investigation
EC’s preliminary list: Phantom organisations approved for election observation
Agragatra Samaj Unnayan Sangstha appears as number 29 in the preliminary list of 73 organisations the election commission (EC) has published as prospective election observers. The address is given simply as Sindurmati, Rajarhat, Kurigram.
With no road or house number provided, a visit to Sindurmati was made to enquire locally about the organisation. Many had heard of it. One resident led the way to the house of its executive director, Humayun Kabir (Sohag).
Humayun Kabir admitted his organisation no longer has any activities. Once it worked on education for children with disabilities and socio-economic development for women. The board of directors is comprised of seven members, but they are no longer active.
Local residents confirmed that the organisation had been entrusted by the Department of Women’s Affairs with the responsibility of implementing a food-aid scheme (VGD) for destitute women in 2020. However, the department filed a case against the Agragatra Samaj Unnayan Sangstha on allegations of financial irregularities. That case is still pending.
The EC on Sunday released the list of 73 organisations. A public notice published in newspapers stated that anyone with objections about the organisations must submit them in writing within 15 working days (by 20 October 2025).
After hearings, the Commission will decide whether these organisations will be formally accredited, the notice added.
Over the past two days, Prothom Alo correspondents visited the offices of 43 of the 73 organisations listed in the EC’s notice.
The field investigation revealed that most are small and lack capacity. In some cases, residences were listed as offices; some have shown abandoned or even under-construction buildings as their offices.
Of the 43 visited, no office could be found at the addresses of seven. Six others were simply the homes of the executives concerned, or single-room “offices”. Only six organisations were found to have 50 or more staff. In many instances, tiny one- or two-room setups were serving as makeshift offices.
Only a handful of organisations have prior experience as election observers. Staff at some others claimed that they or their colleagues had been involved in observation in the past, either personally or in association with partner bodies. The number of such organisations is 17.
Asked whether any vetting had been done before the public notice was issued, EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told Prothom Alo that broad checks had been carried out, including political affiliations and addresses. But these were not done “very systematically”.
He further said, “That is why the public notice was issued, to elicit credible information. After that, we will review again.”
What the Commission’s rules say
The EC’s guidelines on election observation state that only NGOs that work to promote democracy, good governance and human rights, and which have registered constitutions committing them to disseminating information on free and fair elections, may apply for accreditation.
No executive or board member of any applicant organisation may be, or have been, directly involved with a registered political party.
However, Prothom Alo’s investigation found five organisations with current or past political ties at board level.
For example, the executive head of Seba Foundation in Nandail, Mymensingh, Ali Amzad Khan, was an Awami League nomination aspirant in the 2001 parliamentary elections.
He said, “I was general secretary of the upazila unit of the Chhatra Union. I did buy an AL nomination form, but I have never been a party member.”
In Kurigram, the Centre for Social Development is listed. Its executive director, Abu Hanif Master, is general secretary of the Bandaber Union unit of the Awami League. He told Prothom Alo, “I am old now, I am no longer active in politics.”
In Dhaka’s Dakkhin Pirerbagh, the Sangati Samaj Kalyan Sangstha is run by Bashir Ahmed, a former Chhatra Dal leader. His visiting card still reads, “President, Ward No. 3 Chhatra Dal; joint convenor, Kamrangirchar Thana Chhatra Dal; member, Dhaka South BNP Chhatra Dal.”
Bashir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that he was a member of the 1997-98 committee and founded the organisation in 2001. He is no longer involved in politics.
Asked why he still used such a card, he replied that it had been printed “after 5 August 2024”.
Elsewhere, Moktar Hossain, vice-president of Hilful Fuzul Samaj Kalyan Sangstha in Jhalakathi, acknowledged links with Islami Andolan Bangladesh, though he insisted he holds no position.
‘Phantom’ organisations
Among the EC’s listed entities is Garib Unnayan Sangstha, located at Kodalakathi, Kurigram. In fact, it turned out to be the home of its executive director, Abdul Latif. A signboard was also displayed. Inside, a one-room office staffed by father and son.
Latif explained, “Our main work is raising awareness. At Eid, we distributed sacrificial meat donated by foreign agencies. We also had a goat distribution programme for poor families, though that is no longer active.”
Another organisation, Alokito Samaj Kalyan Sangstha, was supposed to be at Bhishoykhali Bazar, Jhenaidah Sadar. However, no office of the organisation was found there.
Contacted by phone, executive director Rokhsana Khatun said her office was actually in Chaklapara of Jhenaidah town, where she runs a cosmetics shop.
She admitted, “We have no current projects, so no active staff. People just come when needed.”
Similarly, Basabo Janakalyan Sangstha (BJS) was listed at “Ekushe Tower”, West Agargaon, Dhaka. But the building is still under construction. A man, Abu Hanif, on site said the NGO’s head, Mithu Shikder, had purchased a flat there.
He declined to provide the phone number.
In Monirampur, Jashore, the Services for Equity and Economic Development (SEED) was supposed to have an office. What was found instead was a derelict two-room house, one room infested with hornets.
SEED’s executive director Rebeka Sultana admitted that the organisation had been her late husband’s. After his death in a road accident, she had taken over. They bought five decimals land at Manirampur in 1990 but a case is ongoing about it, preventing construction of a proper office.
“Now we are barely running,” she said.
In Baraigram, Natore, Abash was found to be based in a residential house, with a family signboard. Its three founders admitted they ran only small-scale tree-planting and winter-clothing distribution. They had no paid staff.
Some better-known names also are there
Alongside these little-known outfits, the EC list does include some nationally and regionally established organisations.
The Abdul Momen Khan Memorial Foundation, housed at Millennium University in Dhaka’s Momenbagh, is headed by barrister Rokhsana Khondker, wife of BNP standing committee member Moin Khan, the organisation’s public relations officer Bahauddin Milton told Prothom Alo.
It has previously observed elections, including in 2008.
Democracywatch, a long-standing observer, also appears. Its executive director is Taleya Rahman, wife of journalist Shafik Rehman.
Human rights group Odhikar is listed too. Its former secretary was incumbent interim government’s adviser Adilur Rahman Khan.
Its current president is Tasneem A. Siddiqui, wife of academic CR Abrar, who is education affairs adviser to the incumbent interim government.
In Dinajpur, Pollisree, founded in 1987, is a well-regarded regional NGO with 275 staff. Its board has no political connections. Its founder was Khaleda Zia’s mother, Tayeba Majumdar.
How did the ‘phantoms’ get through?
The EC’s notice said it had sought applications for observer registration on 27 July, receiving more than 300. From these, it shortlisted 73. The question now being asked is why “phantom” organisations were not filtered out.
Election expert and former member of the Election System Reform Commission, Abdul Alim, told Prothom Alo, “This is only a preliminary list. Some may be dropped after hearings; others may be added.”
According to him, experience in election observation is not essential, but capability is.
What seems to be happening is that organisations are seeking observer status to boost their own prestige, he added.
Abdul Alim stressed that it should be the other way around—credible organisations observing elections and sharing their assessments with the public. “That is what builds trust.”
In the run-up to the widely criticised 2024 general election, the then EC headed by Kazi Habibul Awal enlisted 96 observer groups in two phases, including several controversial entities.
The names of 29 organisations, including two controversial organisations Election Monitoring Forum and SAARC Manobadhikar Foundation, were published on 6 December 2023. Some were later struck off for failing to meet requirements.
Habibul Awal is now in prison.
[Additional reporting by staff correspondents in Dhaka and staff correspondents and correspondents from respective districts.]