Academia-industry collaboration must to save journalism, speakers at Dhaka Media Summit

Speaking at roundtable on Communication Modalities and Audience Engagement in the Networked Environment, Ruchita Sujai Chowdhury, assistant professor at Khwaja Moinuddin Christi Language University of India, said young journalists are equipped with multiple technologies today. So, they must produce quality stories to satisfy the digital audiences in networked environment.
In another roundtable titled Citizens of Today and Tomorrow: Digital Literacy and Digital Etiquette in Secondary Curriculum, professor Md. Moshiuzzaman, member of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, Bangladesh, said the government work hard to incorporate media and information literacy in national curriculum so the new generation can face the challenges of fourth industrial revolution.
Digital literacy is not about only using digital tools but it is also about creating and using digital content more ethically, said Joey Alagaran, Asia-Pacific Regional Representative, Global Alliance for Partnership on Media and Information Literacy (GAPMIL).
In another roundtable titled Media Sustainability and Safety Concerns for Journalists in Nepal and Beyond, Laxman Datt Pant, Nepal Media Action and co-chair media freedom coalition-consultative network, said it is high time for south Asian countries to protect journalists by implementing new laws.
In two other research panels, researchers from Indonesia presented eight articles at the second of the summit.
The Department of Media Studies & Journalism (MSJ) of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and the International Association of Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Bangladesh are jointly organising the four-day summit on future of journalism.
The online summit features 10 associate partners, 58 research paper presentations by researchers and academics from 10 countries, five roundtable discussions, three master classes and one book promotion.