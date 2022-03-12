Academia-industry collaboration must to save journalism, speakers at Dhaka Media Summit

New information and communication technologies have brought new opportunities as well as threats for journalism around the world.

A close collaboration among media education institutions, media academics, and news media organisations is needed to find ways for tapping the potentials and tackle the challenges, said speakers on Friday at different sessions at the second day of Dhaka Media Summit 2022.

They also underscored the need for promoting media and information literacy among young people so that they can become competent media consumers, be able to navigate both virtual and real world.