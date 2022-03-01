Bangladesh

Accelerate the recruitment for govt posts: President to PSC

Prothom Alo English Desk

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday directed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to accelerate the process of recruiting people for government posts and services, reports UNB.

The president's directive came when a delegation led by PSC chairman Sohrab Hossain called on him at Bangabhaban to submit the 2021 annual report of the commission to him, according to the president's press secretary Joynal Abedin.

During the meeting, the PSC chairman briefed the president on various aspects of the annual report and the overall activities of the commission. Hamid thanked the PSC for decentralising the selection test and recommending hiring of physicians within a short time in case of emergency.

The president hoped that the process of decentralisation of examination centres will continue to alleviate the sufferings of the job seekers. Hamid also suggested simplification of other activities including filling up of BCS examination forms.

Alongside, the president directed to increase the use of information technology at all levels of exams. Secretary to the president Sampad Barua, military secretary major general SM Salah Uddin Islam, press secretary to the president Joynal Abedin, secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

