Anchored ferry drowns in Padma river with vehicles
An anchored ferry with vehicles on the deck drowned in the Padma river near Paturia’s ghat no. 5 on Wednesday morning.
The ferry, Rajanaigandha that operates on the Paturia-Daulatdia route was anchored due to dense fog.
Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehana Akter told Prothom Alo that 10 people have been rescued. Four of them swam ashore while the fire service men rescued another six.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority’s (BIWTA) Aricha office deputy managing director Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz said the ferry movement on the Paturia-Daulatdia route was halted at 2:30 am Wednesday due to dense fog. The operation did not resume in the morning.
He informed Prothom Alo that the Rajanigandha ferry was anchored at the time of drowning. There were nine vehicles on the deck.
The BIWTA deputy managing director also said the second machine operator of the ferry named Humayun Kabir remains missing.