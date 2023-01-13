Five of a family charred to death in Chattogram

Five members of a family, including two children, who were asleep in their house, were found charred to death in Rangunia, Chattogram in the small hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kangal Boshak, 68, Lolita Boshak, 57, Lucky Boshak, 33, Shayanti Boshak, 6, and Sowrabh Boshak, 12, reports news agency UNB.