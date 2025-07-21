Plane crash into Milestone School: State mourning announced for 1 day
A one-day state mourning has been declared for Tuesday, following the casualties due to the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
On this day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational institutions across the country.
The flag will also be flown at half-mast on all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.
Special prayers will be held at all places of worship across the country for the injured and deceased.
A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, on Monday.
The Fire Service has confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway at the spot.