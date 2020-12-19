11 killed in bus-train collision at Joypurhat level crossing

Correspondent
Joypurhat
At least 11 people killed as train hits bus at Joypurhat level crossing
At least 11 people killed as train hits bus at Joypurhat level crossingRabiul Islam

At least 11 people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a bus and a train at Puranapoil level crossing in Joypurhat sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The level crossing was open at the time of the accident and the concerned gate-man was sleeping, police say.

Joypurhat police super Md Salam Kabir confirmed the death of 11 people to Prothom Alo.

Witnesses and police said the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train from Parbatipur hit the Panchbibi-bound Badhon Paribahan bus on the level crossing around 6:45am, leaving 11 dead on the spot.

Local people said they recovered five injured and taken to Joypurhat sadar hospital.

