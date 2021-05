At least 16 people were drowned and several missing in a head-on collision between a speedboat and a sand-laden bulkhead in Kathalbari Ghat area near Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Madaripur at around 7:00am on Monday.

Ashikur Rahman, inspector of traffic police at Banglabazar Ferry Ghat, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

More to follow…