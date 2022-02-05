18 trawlers sink in Bay, 3 fishermen go missing

Eighteen trawlers sank in Dublarchar of the Sundarbans and in different parts of the Bay of Bengal during a storm on Friday night, reports UNB.

More than 100 fishermen managed to swim ashore or were rescued by other fishermen but three remained missing.

The missing fishermen are Shahin ,40, and Mofizul ,30, of Rampal upazila of Bagerhat and Mizan ,34 of Chakla village of Koyra upazila of Khulna.