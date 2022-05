Two people died on Sunday, when a tractor lost control and fell into a roadside ditch at Hatipara Bazar area in Manikganj Sadar upazila.

Three people were injured in the accident, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Aynal, 35, and Miraz, 32, from Tangail’s Basail upazila, said Abdur Rauf, Officer-in-Charge of Manikganj Sadar police station.