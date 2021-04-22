2 minors buried under sand dredged from river

Two children were buried under the heap of sand that has been piled after the dredging Karatoa river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh on Wednesday evening.

Hridoy, 7 and Al Amin, 8, were buried under the sand-pile while playing on the banks of Karatoa river in Shikarpur Kapalkata area in ​​the upazila around 7:15pm on Wednesday.

Citing family members of the two children, Taslim Uddin, a member of Ward no. 8 of Benhari Banagram Union Parishad, said the Karatoa river was being re-excavated in the Shikarpur-Kapalkata area under the works of Water Development Board. Hridoy and Al Amin went to play in the dredged sand kept on the banks of the Karatoa river in Kapalkata area, about half a kilometre away from home, on Wednesday afternoon. As they didn’t return home in evening, the two children’s family members went to search them along with other locals and found their bodies, the UP member added.

Boda police station sub-inspector Jahidul Islam Sarkar confirmed the incident. He said they prepared an inquest report. An unnatural death case has been registered at the police station in this incident.