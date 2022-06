The human hauler collided with the covered van near Huaikyong Techhi bridge area around 8 am, leaving two passengers of the human hauler dead on the spot and two others injured, said police inspector Md Jahangir Alam, in-charge of Huaikyong Highway police outpost.

The injured were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, he added.

The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.