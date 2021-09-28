Accident

20-yr-old student dies after falling into open drain in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dead Body
Dead BodyProthom Alo illustration

A 20-year-old college student died after falling into an open drain in the Agrabad Badamtali area of the port city on Monday night, officials said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shehrin Mahmud Sadia, a student of Sadarghat Islamia Degree College and a resident of Halishohor in Chattogram city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eye-witnesses said Sadia slipped and fell into the roadside drain around 10:00pm when she and her uncle were returning home after buying a pair of eye glasses from the local market. It was drizzling at the time.

Her uncle immediately jumped into the drain but could not find her, said Double Mooring police sub-inspector Arnab Barua.

Advertisement

Newton Das, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that on information, divers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Around 3:00am on Tuesday, Sadia’s body was found, officials said.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement