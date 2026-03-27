Accident

5, including child, killed after being run over by train

Staff Correspondent
Tangail

Five people, including a child, were killed after being run over by a train in Kalihati upazila of Tangail. The accident occurred at a place called Dhalatengar in the upazila at around 8:00 pm on Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of the Tangail Railway Station outpost confirmed the incident.

He told Prothom Alo that a Dhaka-bound passenger bus had stopped at Dhalatengar in Kalihati at around 8:00 pm. At that time, several passengers from the bus got down and were sitting on the railway track beside the Dhaka–Tangail–Jamuna Bridge highway.

At that moment, the Sirajganj Express train arrived, and a child, two women and two men were run over and killed on the spot, SI Mizanur Rahman added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Accident