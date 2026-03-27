5, including child, killed after being run over by train
Five people, including a child, were killed after being run over by a train in Kalihati upazila of Tangail. The accident occurred at a place called Dhalatengar in the upazila at around 8:00 pm on Friday.
The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.
Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of the Tangail Railway Station outpost confirmed the incident.
He told Prothom Alo that a Dhaka-bound passenger bus had stopped at Dhalatengar in Kalihati at around 8:00 pm. At that time, several passengers from the bus got down and were sitting on the railway track beside the Dhaka–Tangail–Jamuna Bridge highway.
At that moment, the Sirajganj Express train arrived, and a child, two women and two men were run over and killed on the spot, SI Mizanur Rahman added.